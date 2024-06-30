13,023 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.69. 8,997,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

