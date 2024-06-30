10x Genomics’ (TXG) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

10x Genomics stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

