10,476 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,533,000 after buying an additional 189,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.