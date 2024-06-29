Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.6189 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

