ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $456,888.80 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00034144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

