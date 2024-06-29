Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after purchasing an additional 389,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

