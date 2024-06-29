Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £24,985.60 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dodd purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.60 ($31,695.55).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

LON:YNGA opened at GBX 980 ($12.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 980.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,012.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,041.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 919.03 ($11.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.73).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

