yearn.finance Price Tops $6,586.52 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $219.16 million and $58.18 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,586.52 or 0.10864122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,274 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

