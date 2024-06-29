XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Hits $866,680.20

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $86.61 million and approximately $866,680.20 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,662.72 or 1.00052626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00078295 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00674986 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $800,638.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

