Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the May 31st total of 445,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 485,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,559.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $0.95 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

