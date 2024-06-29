Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and $10,153.83 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05573328 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50,652.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

