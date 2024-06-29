Wormhole Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $611.00 million and approximately $43.56 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.34218455 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $45,061,415.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

