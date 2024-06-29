WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WING traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.66. 435,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,942. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

