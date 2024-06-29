WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

