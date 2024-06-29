WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 168,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.58. 1,312,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,326. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

