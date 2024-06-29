WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Phreesia worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

PHR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,359 shares of company stock worth $1,141,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

