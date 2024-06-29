WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Visa by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

V traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.41. The company has a market cap of $480.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

