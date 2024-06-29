WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the May 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 478,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.05. 813,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

