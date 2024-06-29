WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.23. 2,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.36% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

