WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 914,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WIMI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 325,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,689. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

