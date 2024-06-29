Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.14. The stock had a trading volume of 784,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,884. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.