WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WidePoint Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 444,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,487. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of WidePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

