Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $61.00 at Bank of America

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

