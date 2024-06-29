Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 3,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

