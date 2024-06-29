Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. 3,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.