WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WesBanco Price Performance
WSBCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 7,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,154. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.
WesBanco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
Further Reading
