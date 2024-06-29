Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 31,074,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.