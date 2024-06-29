Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 31,074,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

