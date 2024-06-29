Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

