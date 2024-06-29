Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PGR traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,151. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

