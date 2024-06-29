Webster Bank N. A. Sells 393 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of COF traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $138.45. 4,959,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,776. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

