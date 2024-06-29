Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 6,818 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 232.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.