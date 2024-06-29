Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 312 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CB traded down $6.95 on Friday, hitting $255.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

