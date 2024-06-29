Webster Bank N. A. Invests $44,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,749. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

