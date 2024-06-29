Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

VONG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.81. 1,043,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $95.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

