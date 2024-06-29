Weaver Consulting Group Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS PMAR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $37.92. 5,950 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

