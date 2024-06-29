Weaver Consulting Group Has $543,000 Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of YEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

