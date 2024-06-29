Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $648,540,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 11,670,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

