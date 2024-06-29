Weaver Consulting Group Buys 641 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

