Weaver Consulting Group Buys 2,245 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SDY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 155,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,344. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.