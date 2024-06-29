Weaver Consulting Group Buys 12,457 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after buying an additional 1,087,008 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 784,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 494,054 shares during the period.

BATS PJAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.23. 410,942 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

