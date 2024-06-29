Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.48% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

