Weaver Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 5,625 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 904,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after buying an additional 642,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after acquiring an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 833,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 853,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,767. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

