WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

