WD Rutherford LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.00. 1,701,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.