Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.45. Vuzix shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 485,305 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 502.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,680.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,375 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

