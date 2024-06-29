Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading Up 1.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.18. 30,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 142,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 7.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,879.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VVOS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.