Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.30. 13,955,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
