Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.