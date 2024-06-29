Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.8% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.27. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.