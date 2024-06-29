Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $124,066,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

