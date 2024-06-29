Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.80 million.

